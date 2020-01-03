Coyotes score 3 in the third period to beat Ducks 4-2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Christian Dvorak triggered a three-goal third period by scoring in the opening minute, Antti Raanta stopped 27 shots and the Arizona Coyotes rallied for a 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Lawson Crouse scored in the first period, but Arizona went into the third trailing 2-1.

The Coyotes came out of the locker room buzzing to start the third period and cashed in on Dvorak's goal. Brad Richardson followed with his second goal and Carl Soderberg had his 12th a minute later.

Jakob Silfverberg scored his 15th goal of the season and Max Jones also scored for the Ducks, who have lost six of eight. John Gibson gave up four goals for the second straight game.

The Coyotes picked up a much-needed win on Tuesday, beating St. Louis 3-1 to end their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Raanta stopped 38 shots against the Blues after giving up 10 combined goals the previous three games.

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Antti Raanta (32) makes a save as he looks at the puck while Anaheim Ducks center Carter Rowney (24) and Coyotes center Christian Dvorak (18) battle for position during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz.

Gibson was sharp early against the Coyotes, nearly doing the splits to stop Christian Fischer on a two-on-one.

Crouse scored seconds later, though, flipping in his eighth goal when a shot by Phil Kessel took a hard carom off the back boards.

Anaheim tied it with 31 seconds left in the first period, when Silfverberg beat Raanta between the pads on a two-on-one with Isac Lundestrom.

Gibson turned away a series of shots early in the second period and Jones put the Ducks up 2-1 by laying his stick on the ice to punch Michael Del Zotto's cross past Raanta.

Dvorak scored 26 seconds into the third period, beating Gibson on the glove side after Taylor Hall fanned on a shot from the slot.

Arizona continued to pressure the Ducks after the early goal. Clayton Keller hit the post on a shot and Richardson put the Coyotes up 3-2 on a one-timer after a nifty drop pass from Fischer.

Soderberg made it a two-goal lead 62 seconds later by redirecting a shot by Keller.

NOTES: Ducks LW Rickard Rakell missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Coyotes assigned F Michael Chaput to Tucson, their AHL affiliate. ... Anaheim recalled D Chris Wideman from San Diego of the AHL. ... Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson played his 700th career game and LW Taylor Hall played his 600th.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Nashville on Sunday.

Coyotes: Host Philadelphia on Saturday.

