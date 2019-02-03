Coyotes-Sharks Sums

Arizona 0 1 1 0—2 San Jose 0 2 0 1—3

First Period_None. Penalties_Dillon, SJ, (slashing), 3:53; Lyubushkin, ARI, (holding), 7:30; Ekman-Larsson, ARI, (interference), 19:55.

Second Period_1, Arizona, Garland 10, 9:56. 2, San Jose, Labanc 6 (Burns, Thornton), 12:09. 3, San Jose, Pavelski 28 (Meier, Couture), 12:53. Penalties_Heed, SJ, (holding), 15:16; Braun, SJ, (holding), 18:47.

Third Period_4, Arizona, Archibald 5 (Kempe, Crouse), 7:10. Penalties_Burns, SJ, (high sticking), 1:46; San Jose bench, served by Labanc (too many men on the ice), 3:07.

Overtime_5, San Jose, Burns 10 (Hertl), 3:14. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-14-11_33. San Jose 10-14-9-2_35.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 5; San Jose 0 of 2.

Goalies_Arizona, Kuemper 11-11-5 (35 shots-32 saves). San Jose, Jones 24-10-4 (33-31).

A_17,227 (17,562). T_2:27.

Referees_Kyle Rehman, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Andrew Smith.