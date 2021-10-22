Coyle leads Bruins to 4-1 win over Sabres JONAH BRONSTEIN, Associated Press Oct. 22, 2021 Updated: Oct. 22, 2021 9:33 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Charlie Coyle had a goal and and two assists, Linus Ullmark made 34 saves against his former team and the Boston Bruins beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Friday night.
Taylor Hall added a goal and an assist, and Brad Marchand tallied two assists as the Bruins rebounded from a 6-3 loss Wednesday in Philadelphia to salvage a split on its first road trip of the season. David Pastrnak and Thomas Nosek also scored for Boston.
JONAH BRONSTEIN