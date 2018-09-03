Cowboys claim safety, center for depth because of injuries

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have claimed safety Ibraheim Campbell and center Adam Redmond off waivers to address two positions that need depth because of injuries.

Dallas also signed defensive end Charles Tapper to the practice squad Sunday, a day after waiving the fourth-round draft pick from 2016.

Campbell, a fourth-year player, was in training camp with Houston before getting waived. The second-year pro Redmond was with Buffalo.

Dallas has just two healthy veterans at safety in Jeff Heath and Kavon Frazier with expected starter Xavier Woods likely to miss next Sunday's opener at Carolina with a hamstring injury. The Cowboys aren't sure when center Travis Frederick will return from Guillain-Barre syndrome, a condition that affects the nervous system.

Besides Tapper, the Cowboys brought back seven other preseason cuts to their practice squad: receivers Lance Lenoir and Dres Anderson, running backs Jordan Chunn and Darius Jackson, tackle Jake Campos, cornerback Donovan Olumba and linebacker Kyle Queiro. They have two spots open on the practice squad.

