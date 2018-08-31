https://www.westport-news.com/sports/article/Cowboys-Texans-Stats-13195595.php
Cowboys-Texans Stats
|Dallas
|3
|0
|0
|3—
|6
|Houston
|7
|0
|0
|7—14
|First Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 57, 13:27.
Hou_Blue 4 run (Rose kick), 8:07.
|Fourth Quarter
Hou_Swanson 37 run (Rose kick), 5:10.
Dal_FG Maher 41, 3:24.
A_71,438.
___
|Dal
|Hou
|First downs
|17
|16
|Total Net Yards
|253
|285
|Rushes-yards
|18-52
|34-142
|Passing
|201
|143
|Punt Returns
|5-23
|6-31
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|2-53
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-35
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-46-2
|14-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|3-15
|Punts
|7-43.7
|9-41.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-83
|12-104
|Time of Possession
|28:35
|31:25
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Chunn 9-34, Scarbrough 4-17, D.Jackson 5-1. Houston, Swanson 16-69, Webb 5-28, Pope 5-21, Blue 4-18, Coleman 3-4, Ervin 1-2.
PASSING_Dallas, Rush 14-25-2-83, Mi.White 13-21-0-118. Houston, Weeden 3-9-0-22, Webb 11-18-0-136.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Lenoir 9-69, Gallup 4-29, D.Anderson 2-13, Gathers 2-12, Wells 2-11, Chunn 2-10, McKay 1-15, Carrington 1-12, Tr.Williams 1-10, Schultz 1-9, D.Jackson 1-6, Scarbrough 1-5. Houston, Bray 3-44, Akins 2-33, B.Miller 2-28, Pruitt 2-17, Weah 1-19, V.Smith 1-8, Ellington 1-4, Lengel 1-3, Swanson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
View Comments