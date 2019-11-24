Couture scores in OT again, Sharks top Islanders 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture scored in overtime for the second straight game, giving the San Jose Sharks a 2-1 win over the streaking New York Islanders on Saturday night.

Couture scored at 2:30 of the extra period to lead the Sharks to their eighth win in nine games.

Marcus Sorensen also scored and Martin Jones stopped 27 shots for San Jose. The Sharks tied an NHL record with their 43rd straight win in a game it allowed two goals or fewer. The streak, with matched the mark set by Pittsburgh from Feb. 21, 2012 to Oct. 17 2013, dates back to March 10, 2018.

Casey Cizikas scored and Semyon Varlamov finished with 24 saves for New York, which extended its franchise record by earning a point for the 17th straight game (15-0-2).

Couture, who had the overtime winner in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Vegas, extended his point streak to six games with three goals and seven assists over that stretch.

Sorensen got the game’s first goal at 6:38 of the second as he tipped a pass from Mario Ferraro for his fourth goal.

San Jose Sharks center Logan Couture, right rear, is congratulated by left wing Evander Kane (9) and defenseman Brent Burns, front right, after scoring against the New York Islanders during overtime in an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. The Sharks won 2-1.

The Islanders tied it 27 seconds later when Cizikas tipped Adam Pelech’s shot from the point for his fourth. San Jose challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld.

NOTES: The Islanders were 0 for 6 on power plays against the NHL’s best penalty-killing unit. ... New York didn’t get a shot on goal until Devon Toews’ wrister from eight feet out at 6:46 of the first. New York was held to seven shots in the first. ... Sharks C Tomas Hertl (lower body) was out of the lineup for a second straight game. San Jose’s second-leading scorer sustained a blow to his right knee in Anaheim on Nov. 14, when he scored in his fifth straight game. ... The Sharks recalled F Noah Gregor from their San Jose AHL affiliate.They placed Dalton Prout (upper body injury) on injured reserve.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Anaheim on Monday night.

Sharks: At Los Angeles on Monday night.

More AP NHL: www.apnews.com/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports