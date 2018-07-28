Courtney Force leads NHRA Funny Car qualifying at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Courtney Force topped Funny Car qualifying Friday night in the Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals at Sonoma Raceway.

The series leader with nine No. 1 qualifiers and four event victories this season, Force had a 3.910-second pass at 326.16 mph in a Chevy Camaro SS during the second qualifying session of the day.

"I knew that with these conditions during the second pass our team could really shine, so we pushed the car pretty hard and made our way to the top spot," Force said. "That run felt great so I was really excited to do that for our sponsors, and even though we still have that pass tomorrow it feels great to be on top at the end of night one in Sonoma."

Clay Millican led in Top Fuel, Greg Anderson in Pro Stock, and Eddie Krawiec in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Millican had a 3.700 at 327.98 in the last qualifying pass of the night. He's chasing his seventh No. 1 qualifier of the year.

Anderson ran a 6.515 at 211.16 in a Camaro during the second round. Coming off an event victory last week in Colorado, the four-time season champion is chasing his ninth No. 1 qualifying spot of the year.

Krawiec had a 6.780 at 198.76 on a Harley-Davidson on his first pass.