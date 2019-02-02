Cornell beats Penn for first time in last 12 meetings

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Matt Morgan scored 25 points and led a game-ending run that gave Cornell an 80-71 win over Penn on Friday, beating the Quakers for the first time in their last 12 meetings.

Morgan scored in double figures for the 70th consecutive time in his career, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the 22nd longest streak in NCAA history. He also tied Yale's Butch Graves (1980-84) at No. 3 on the Ivy League's all-time scoring list at 2,090 points.

Penn led 69-67 before Cornell closed on a 13-2 run led by Morgan's seven points. Nine of the 13 points came at the line while Penn was going 1 of 7 from the field and missing five 3-point attempts.

Josh Warren added 19 points, 15 in the first half, and eight rebounds and Jimmy Boeheim and Terrance McBride scored 11 each for Cornell (10-9, 2-1 Ivy), which made only five 3-pointers to 12 for Penn but was 25 of 36 at the free-throw line to 5 of 12 for the Quakers (12-6, 0-3).

AJ Brodeur had 17 points and 16 rebounds with five assists for his sixth double-double this season for the Quakers, who led 37-30 at halftime. Michael Wang added 16 points, Bryce Washington 15 with four 3-pointers, and Devon Goodman 12. Goodman and Washington fouled out.