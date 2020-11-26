Cork, Faulkner carry W. Carolina over UNC-Wilmington 98-76

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Xavier Cork scored a career-high 22 points and Western Carolina routed UNC Wilmington 98-76 on Wednesday. Mason Faulkner added 21 points for the Catamounts, while Matt Halvorsen chipped in 20.

The 98 points are the most for the Catamounts in a season-opening game since scoring 96 in an 96-76 win over Eckerd to start the 1991-92 season.

Cork shot 10 for 13 from the field. He added three blocks. Faulkner also had eight rebounds. Travion McCray added 11 points for Western Carolina.

Jaylen Sims scored a career-high 27 points for the Seahawks while Jake Boggs added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ty Gadsden had 13 points.

The game was the opener of the Mako Medical Asheville Classic featuring UNC Asheville and Troy.

