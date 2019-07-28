Conforto, Vargas lead Mets over Pirates for 4th straight win

New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) celebrates with teammate Jeff McNeil (6) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in New York. less New York Mets' Michael Conforto (30) celebrates with teammate Jeff McNeil (6) after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Sunday, July 28, 2019, in New ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Conforto, Vargas lead Mets over Pirates for 4th straight win 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Conforto sparked New York's offense with a two-run homer in a six-run first inning against Chris Archer, and the Mets held on to beat the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 Sunday to match their longest winning streak this season at four games.

Jason Vargas (6-5) won a third straight start for the first time since last August, and the Mets completed a three-game sweep. New York improved to 10-5 since the All-Star break, passing Cincinnati, Colorado and Pittsburgh in the standings. The Mets (50-55) started Sunday six games back in the NL wild-card race with six teams in front.

Pittsburgh was 2½ games off the NL Central lead at the break but has lost 14 of 16, including eight in a row.

Given a 6-0 lead, Vargas allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He could be dangled by the Mets ahead of Wednesday's trade deadline along with fellow starters Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler.

Vargas, a 36-year-old left-hander, can become a free agent after the World Series unless his $8 million club option for 2020 is exercised. Wheeler can go free this fall but Syndergaard is far more valuable — he can't become a free agent until after the 2021 season.

Jacob deGrom, Wheeler and Steven Matz got the victories earlier in the Mets' streak. New York starting pitchers had not won four straight games since Robert Gsellman, Matt Harvey, Seth Lugo and Rafael Montero in September 2017.

New York led 8-3 in the ninth before Bryan Reynolds had a two-run homer off Tyler Bashlor and José Osuna hit a two-run drive against Edwin Díaz, who got the next two outs for his 23rd save in 27 chances.

Archer (3-8) allowed five hits and four walks in five innings, raising his ERA to 5.58. He is 0-3 in his last nine starts, 0-4 on the road this season and has allowed 25 home runs, second in the major leagues to 28 off Houston ace Justin Verlander. Archer is 28-47 since the start of 2016 after going 32-32 in his first four seasons.

He threw 48 pitches in the first, falling behind when Conforto hit an opposite-field drive to left and reached 20 homers for the third straight season. Todd Frazier, J.D. Davis and Amed Rosario had RBI singles, and Aaron Altherr added a sacrifice fly. The inning was prolonged when third baseman Jung Ho Kang failed to catch Archer's throw on a bunt.

Altherr entered as a pinch hitter for Jeff McNeil, who was hit on the right shin by a pitch earlier in the inning.

Jacob Stallings hit a solo homer for the Pirates, who closed to 6-3 in the fifth inning but were hurt by a sloppy game that included three errors and three unearned runs.

Stallings appeared to lose track of outs while running the bases in the fourth, possibly costing a run; Osuna dropped a foul pop near first for an error; reliever Francisco Liriano failed to cover first on Robinson Canó's rounder to the right side, leading to an usual 3-6-4 double play; and two-time Gold Glove Starling Marté was charged with an error for failing to catch Conforto's flyout in what became a two-run sixth.

PIITSBURGH PARADOX

Prates manager Clint Hurdle on how to motivate his team: "I've used before the Stockdale Paradox. You have to have a sense of reality, but you need to remain optimistic. The harsh reality is we haven't played well for two weeks. The optimism is, as I said, there's been six games that we could have won along the way and that flips the record with one hit or one well-placed out."

SCUFFLING

Canó was hitless in three at-bats against Archer, dropping to 0 for 19 against him. ... Kang struck out four times.

FOWL POLES

Citi Field's foul poles are now fowl poles, with an ad for a chicken company attached to them.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: LF Corey Dickerson missed his second straight game due to left groin discomfort.

Mets: X-rays on McNeil's shin were negative.

UP NEXT

Pirates: RHP Jordan Lyles (5-7) starts Monday at Cincinnati and RHP Sonny Gray (5-6). Lyles has allowed 16 runs — 13 earned — over eight innings in his last three starts.

Mets: Syndergaard (7-5) is scheduled to start Tuesday at the Chicago White Sox against RHP Reynaldo López (5-9).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports