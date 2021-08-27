Column: Ronaldo deal sees Man U outflank City, mollify fans ROB HARRIS, AP Global Soccer Writer Aug. 27, 2021 Updated: Aug. 27, 2021 4:36 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this March 17, 2007, file photo, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during his team's 4-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England. Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the 36-year-old Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination. JON SUPER/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this April 15, 2009, file photo, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his team's victory over FC Porto in a Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match,at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal. Ronaldo is headed back to Manchester United. The English club said Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the 36-year-old Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and a medical examination. Paulo Duarte/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — As the transfer talk heated up, the prospect of seeing Cristiano Ronaldo in a Manchester City jersey increasingly dismayed greats from the red half of town — particularly Rio Ferdinand.
How could the player he won three Premier League titles and the Champions League with at Manchester United contemplate returning to the Premier League with their greatest rival?