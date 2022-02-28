Column: Roger Penske continues to polish his legacy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske told everyone Scott McLaughlin was something special and never waffled, not even after a stinker rookie IndyCar season. He said just last week the three-time Australian Supercars Series champion would have a big sophomore year, and that was before McLaughlin earned a win.
So Penske was the first to hug McLaughlin when he climbed from his winning car Sunday in the IndyCar season opener. The race before that, The Captain went to victory lane to congratulate Myles Rowe, the young Black driver who last year was the Team Penske choice for the team it backs as part of Penske's “Race for Equality & Change” diversity program.