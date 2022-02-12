Column: Rams and Bengals put past aside in Super Bowl TIM DAHLBERG, AP Sports Columnist Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 6:03 p.m.
1 of8 Members of the Cincinnati Bengals smile during a team photo for the NFL football team Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Team photographer Ryan Meyer, top right, gathers the Cincinnati Bengals for the official Super Bowl team photo Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 La foto del viernes 11 de febrero de 2022, muestra un casco de los Rams de Los Ángeles, en el campo durante una práctica (AP Foto/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, center, talks to guard David Edwards, left, as wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stands by during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow adjusts his sunglasses during a press conference following the team's NFL football practice Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. The Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl Sunday Feb. 13. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay watches as his team stretches during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Thousand Oaks, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mark J. Terrill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been nearly three decades since the city where the Super Bowl began last hosted the big game. The year was 1993 and, if you’re looking for an indication how much times have changed, O.J. Simpson did the pregame coin flip and Michael Jackson thrilled the country with a spectacular halftime show at the Rose Bowl.
The Rams weren’t in the game, not even close. They finished 6-10 on the season and owner Georgia Frontiere was busy plotting the team’s escape from Southern California, eventually landing in St. Louis in what may have been the worst move ever by a modern-day sports franchise.