Column: Olympic ideal exposed as farce on sad night in China PAUL NEWBERRY, AP Sports Columnist Feb. 18, 2022 Updated: Feb. 18, 2022 4:33 a.m.
1 of10 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after competing in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, reacts after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Bernat Armangue/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, talks with her coach Eteri Tutberidze after the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. Natacha Pisarenko/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 IOC President Thomas Bach visits Genting Snow Park before the women's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. Francisco Seco/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt, of Germany, left, and teammates Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken celebrate with IOC president Thomas Bach after winning the gold and silver medals in the luge doubles at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
BEIJING (AP) — No matter how the IOC tries to spin it, the enduring symbol of the Beijing Games -- and really, the entire Olympic movement -- is a sad little girl put in an untenable position by adults who have no shame.
A lot of serious issues will need to be addressed after the flame is extinguished, from doping rules to age limits to tyrannical coaches, but we shouldn’t lose sight of the bigger questions: