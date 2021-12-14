Column: Major champions on their shots memorable and obscure DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 11:50 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, watches his shot on the 15th hole during the third round of the Masters golf tournament April 10, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. Matsuyama made eagle to take the lead for good, the defining shot of his Masters victory. David J. Phillip/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Phil Mickelson, center, wades through fans on the 18th fairway during the final round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course, May 23, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. Mickelson's tee shot on the final hole to become at age 50 golf's oldest major champion was one of his special memories. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 FILE - Jon Rahm, of Spain, reacts to his putt on the 17th green during the final round of the U.S. Open Golf Championship, June 20, 2021, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. Rahm's birdie putts on the last two holes were the signature shots of his first major title. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - United States' Collin Morikawa celebrates after a birdie putt on the 14th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship at Royal St George's golf course Sandwich, England, July 18, 2021. It was the biggest moment in the 24-year-old American winning the claret jug. Peter Morrison/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
The most memorable shots of major champions are birdies, sometimes an eagle. What stands out to them are the pars, sometimes a bogey. And it’s not always on Sunday.
Hideki Matsuyama wonders what his outlook might have been if not for key putts on Thursday and Friday at Augusta National. Collin Morikawa needed one of his worst holes to play his best golf at Royal St. George’s.