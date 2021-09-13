Column: Johnson's leadership steadies Palou for title fight JENNA FRYER, AP Auto Racing Writer Sep. 13, 2021 Updated: Sep. 13, 2021 11:07 a.m.
1 of4 Alex Palou, center, celebrates his third IndyCar win of the season on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Ore. Palou’s win moved him back atop the IndyCar championship standings with two races remaining. Alexander Rossi finished second and Scott Dixon, teammates with Palou at Chip Ganassi Racing, finished third. Jenna Fryer/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 FILE - In this May 14, 2021, file photo, Jimmie Johnson climbs out of his car following practice for the IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. When a pair of poor finishes cost Alex Palou the IndyCar points lead, the second-year driver found teammate Johnson for a pair of pep talks. Johnson may be an IndyCar rookie on the track, but the intangibles he brings to Chip Ganassi Racing as a seven-time NASCAR champion are invaluable. Darron Cummings/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 FILE - Alex Palou smiles in victory lane after placing third in an IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, in this Sunday, July 4, 2021, file photo. When a pair of poor finishes cost Palou the IndyCar points lead, the second-year driver found teammate Jimmie Johnson for a pair of pep talks. Johnson may be an IndyCar rookie on the track, but the intangibles he brings to Chip Ganassi Racing as a seven-time NASCAR champion are invaluable. Tom E. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson finished 20th at Portland International Raceway — he wasn’t last, Johnson has yet to finish last through 10 IndyCar races — then hopped on an electric scooter for a quick ride to victory lane.
Johnson wanted to spend a minute congratulating teammate Alex Palou, the second-year IndyCar driver who had just won his third race of the season to reclaim the lead in the championship standings.