Colorado-San Francisco Runs

Rockies first. Raimel Tapia grounds out to second base, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Kevin Pillar singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon singles to deep left field. Kevin Pillar to second. Trevor Story called out on strikes. Josh Fuentes singles to left field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Kevin Pillar scores. Ryan McMahon singles to deep right field. Josh Fuentes to third. Charlie Blackmon scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 2, Giants 0.

Rockies third. Kevin Pillar homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon hit by pitch. Trevor Story strikes out swinging. Josh Fuentes reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Charlie Blackmon out at second. Ryan McMahon walks. Josh Fuentes to second. Elias Diaz lines out to second base to Donovan Solano.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 3, Giants 0.

Rockies fourth. Sam Hilliard doubles. Garrett Hampson flies out to deep center field to Mauricio Dubon. Sam Hilliard to third. Raimel Tapia strikes out swinging. Kevin Pillar called out on strikes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 4, Giants 0.

Rockies fifth. Charlie Blackmon flies out to deep left field to Alex Dickerson. Trevor Story walks. Josh Fuentes singles to left field. Trevor Story to third. Ryan McMahon walks. Josh Fuentes to second. Elias Diaz singles to deep left field. Ryan McMahon to second. Josh Fuentes scores. Trevor Story scores. Sam Hilliard strikes out swinging. Garrett Hampson singles to left field. Elias Diaz to second. Ryan McMahon scores. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow infield, Donovan Solano to Brandon Belt.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 7, Giants 0.

Giants fifth. Joey Bart called out on strikes. Luis Alexander Basabe walks. Alex Dickerson doubles to deep right field. Luis Alexander Basabe to third. Brandon Belt strikes out swinging. Donovan Solano singles to right field. Alex Dickerson to third. Luis Alexander Basabe scores. Darin Ruf grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to Josh Fuentes.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 7, Giants 1.

Giants seventh. Joey Bart strikes out swinging. Luis Alexander Basabe flies out to left center field to Raimel Tapia. Alex Dickerson homers to center field. Brandon Belt walks. Donovan Solano hit by pitch. Brandon Belt to second. Darin Ruf grounds out to shallow infield, Ryan McMahon to Josh Fuentes.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Rockies 7, Giants 2.