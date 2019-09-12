Colorado Rapids secure 2-1 win over LA Galaxy

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Cole Bassett and Nicolás Mezquida scored six-minutes apart late in the second half and the Colorado Rapids beat the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Bassett gave Colorado (10-14-6) a 1-0 lead in the 79th minute on a header 12 yards away from the right side of the box, assisted by Jack Price. Giancarlo Gonzalez put Los Angeles (13-13-3) on the board in the 82nd with a header seven yards out from the center of the box, assisted by Cristian Pavon.

Mezquida sealed it for Colorado on a penalty kick in the 85th.

The Rapids outshot the Galaxy 16 to 10, with 10 shots on goal to seven for Los Angeles.

Colorado drew 11 corner kicks, committed 12 fouls and was given two yellow cards. Los Angeles drew five corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given three yellow cards.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Rapids visit Los Angeles FC and the Galaxy visit Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.