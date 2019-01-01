Colorado Avalanche to host outdoor game in 2020

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche will host an outdoor game at the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced the game on Tuesday. The Avalanche's opponent for the Feb. 15, 2020, game at Falcons Stadium in Colorado Springs will be announced later.

It will be the second outdoor NHL game played in Colorado. The Avalanche hosted the Detroit Red Wings at Denver's Coors Field on Feb. 27, 2016.

It also marks the second outdoor NHL game played at a U.S. military academy. The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs played at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, on March 3, 2018.

