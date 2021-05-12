Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, MAY 12, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 48 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 206 .097 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 50 30 31 61 25 34 9 0 7 171 .175 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 52 19 30 49 11 34 9 0 8 148 .128 D 8 Cale Makar 42 8 35 43 14 12 4 0 3 103 .078 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 51 18 23 41 2 10 4 0 3 93 .194 D 49 Samuel Girard 46 5 26 31 15 16 0 0 0 75 .067 F 91 Nazem Kadri 54 11 20 31 -8 34 3 0 3 167 .066 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 49 15 14 29 14 10 4 0 2 74 .203 D 7 Devon Toews 51 9 19 28 25 14 2 0 2 115 .078 F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 53 10 10 20 7 4 0 1 4 97 .103 F 37 J.T. Compher 46 7 8 15 6 19 1 0 2 44 .159 D 27 Ryan Graves 52 2 13 15 15 38 0 0 0 99 .020 F 17 Tyson Jost 52 5 10 15 11 24 0 0 0 84 .060 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 51 7 2 9 4 21 0 0 0 58 .121 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 33 1 8 9 14 8 0 0 0 49 .020 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 D 22 Conor Timmins 29 0 5 5 1 6 0 0 0 29 .000 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 18 Alexander Newhook 4 0 3 3 4 2 0 0 0 3 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 12 0 3 3 1 40 0 0 0 6 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 18 0 3 3 -1 16 0 0 0 12 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 11 1 1 2 0 4 0 0 0 6 .167 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 14 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 11 0 2 2 0 4 0 0 0 20 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 5 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 3 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 54 186 333 519 189 476 46 1 37 1857 .100 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 131 220 351 -203 564 30 3 16 1383 .095 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 39 2306 2.0 29 9 1 6 77 975 0.921 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 7 376 2.23 4 1 1 1 14 151 0.907 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 5 294 3.25 3 2 0 0 16 140 0.886 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 54 3258 2.31 37 13 4 7 125 1377 .905 186 333 476 OPPONENT TOTALS 54 3258 3.28 17 33 4 2 177 1848 .900 131 220 564 More for youSportsConnecticut softball top performances for Week 5By Will AldamSportsHere's what the Yard Goats home opener will look likeBy Scott Ericson