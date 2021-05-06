Colorado Avalanche Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, MAY 6, 2021 Colorado Avalanche POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 29 Nathan MacKinnon 47 20 45 65 22 37 8 0 2 204 .098 F 96 Mikko Rantanen 47 29 30 59 25 30 8 0 7 161 .180 F 92 Gabriel Landeskog 49 19 30 49 10 34 9 0 8 140 .136 D 8 Cale Makar 39 6 33 39 10 8 3 0 2 90 .067 F 95 Andre Burakovsky 48 17 19 36 0 10 4 0 3 87 .195 D 49 Samuel Girard 46 5 26 31 15 16 0 0 0 75 .067 F 91 Nazem Kadri 51 11 19 30 -7 34 3 0 3 157 .070 F 72 Joonas Donskoi 46 15 14 29 15 8 4 0 2 69 .217 D 7 Devon Toews 48 7 18 25 22 14 2 0 1 111 .063 F 20 Brandon Saad 44 15 9 24 1 12 2 0 1 68 .221 F 13 Valeri Nichushkin 50 10 10 20 9 4 0 1 4 91 .110 D 27 Ryan Graves 49 2 13 15 15 36 0 0 0 93 .022 F 17 Tyson Jost 49 4 10 14 9 24 0 0 0 82 .049 F 37 J.T. Compher 43 6 7 13 4 19 1 0 1 41 .146 F 41 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare 48 7 1 8 5 21 0 0 0 57 .123 D 26 Jacob MacDonald 30 1 7 8 16 8 0 0 0 46 .022 F 25 Logan O'Connor 22 3 2 5 6 6 0 0 0 37 .081 D 22 Conor Timmins 26 0 4 4 2 6 0 0 0 24 .000 F 11 Matt Calvert 18 0 3 3 -2 6 0 0 0 26 .000 F 38 Liam O'Brien 12 0 3 3 1 40 0 0 0 6 .000 D 2 Dan Renouf 18 0 3 3 -1 16 0 0 0 12 .000 D 4 Bowen Byram 19 0 2 2 1 23 0 0 0 21 .000 D 24 Patrik Nemeth 8 1 1 2 2 4 0 0 0 5 .200 F 44 Kiefer Sherwood 12 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 16 .000 F 34 Carl Soderberg 9 0 2 2 1 4 0 0 0 20 .000 D 88 Kyle Burroughs 5 0 1 1 1 5 0 0 0 3 .000 D 6 Erik Johnson 4 0 1 1 2 2 0 0 0 5 .000 D 28 Ian Cole 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 15 Sheldon Dries 3 0 0 0 1 4 0 0 0 1 .000 D 9 Dennis Gilbert 3 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 .000 F 61 Martin Kaut 5 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 12 Jayson Megna 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 .000 D 67 Keaton Middleton 3 0 0 0 -1 4 0 0 0 2 .000 F 18 Alexander Newhook 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 2 Greg Pateryn 8 0 0 0 -2 4 0 0 0 9 .000 TEAM TOTALS 51 178 317 495 184 462 44 1 34 1769 .101 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 126 211 337 -198 544 30 3 16 1311 .096 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Philipp Grubauer 37 2186 2.03 27 9 1 6 74 921 0.92 0 2 0 35 Jonas Johansson 6 317 2.27 3 1 1 1 12 133 0.91 0 0 0 40 Devan Dubnyk 5 294 3.25 3 2 0 0 16 140 0.886 0 0 0 32 Hunter Miska 5 259 4.15 1 1 2 0 18 111 0.838 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 51 3078 2.35 34 13 4 7 120 1305 .904 178 317 462 OPPONENT TOTALS 51 3078 3.31 17 30 4 2 169 1760 .899 126 211 544 More for youSports'Exceeding expectations': Boys volleyball picks up where...By Scott EricsonSportsYard Goats fans will be able to get vaccine and free ticketsBy Maggie Vanoni