Colorado-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks third. Jake McCarthy singles to left field. Geraldo Perdomo doubles to right field. Jake McCarthy to third. Humberto Castellanos homers to left field. Geraldo Perdomo scores. Jake McCarthy scores. Josh Rojas strikes out swinging. Ketel Marte homers to right field. Daulton Varsho singles to left field. Kole Calhoun strikes out swinging. David Peralta doubles to left field, advances to 3rd. Daulton Varsho scores. Christian Walker homers to right field. David Peralta scores. Jake McCarthy grounds out to first base, C.J. Cron to Jon Gray.

7 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 0.

Rockies sixth. Brendan Rodgers singles to shallow left field. Charlie Blackmon singles to center field. Brendan Rodgers to second. Trevor Story pops out to Christian Walker. C.J. Cron singles to center field. Charlie Blackmon to second. Brendan Rodgers scores. Ryan McMahon doubles to left field. C.J. Cron to third. Charlie Blackmon scores. Elias Diaz singles to left field. Ryan McMahon to third. C.J. Cron scores. Sam Hilliard homers to left field. Elias Diaz scores. Ryan McMahon scores. Colton Welker pinch-hitting for Yency Almonte. Colton Welker flies out to center field to Jake McCarthy. Raimel Tapia called out on strikes.

6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 7, Rockies 6.

Rockies ninth. Dom Nunez homers to right field. Raimel Tapia grounds out to shallow right field to Christian Walker. Brendan Rodgers doubles to deep right center field. Charlie Blackmon walks. Trevor Story singles to right center field. Charlie Blackmon to third. Brendan Rodgers scores. C.J. Cron grounds out to shallow infield, Geraldo Perdomo to Christian Walker. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon grounds out to first base to Christian Walker.

3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Rockies 9, Diamondbacks 7.