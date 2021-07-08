Colorado-Arizona Runs

Diamondbacks second. Christian Walker singles to shallow infield. Asdrubal Cabrera reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Christian Walker out at second. Pavin Smith singles to shallow left field. Asdrubal Cabrera to second. Nick Ahmed singles to center field. Pavin Smith to second. Asdrubal Cabrera scores. Daulton Varsho singles to deep right field. Nick Ahmed to third. Pavin Smith scores. Humberto Castellanos out on a sacrifice fly to deep right center field to Garrett Hampson. Nick Ahmed scores. Josh Rojas strikes out on a foul tip.

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 0.

Rockies seventh. Elias Diaz homers to left field. Chris Owings pinch-hitting for Antonio Senzatela. Chris Owings grounds out to shallow left field, Nick Ahmed to Christian Walker. Raimel Tapia walks. Garrett Hampson pops out to Daulton Varsho. Trevor Story reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Raimel Tapia out at second.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Diamondbacks 3, Rockies 1.

Diamondbacks seventh. Stuart Fairchild pinch-hitting for Matt Peacock. Stuart Fairchild singles to left center field. Josh Rojas walks. Stuart Fairchild to second. David Peralta pops out to Ryan McMahon. Eduardo Escobar homers to right field. Josh Rojas scores. Stuart Fairchild scores. Christian Walker called out on strikes. Asdrubal Cabrera flies out to deep center field to Garrett Hampson.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 1.

Rockies eighth. Charlie Blackmon singles to shallow infield. Brendan Rodgers reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Charlie Blackmon to third. Throwing error by Nick Ahmed. Throwing error by Daulton Varsho. Brendan Rodgers to third. Charlie Blackmon scores. Ryan McMahon doubles to deep left field. Brendan Rodgers scores. C.J. Cron singles to shallow center field. Ryan McMahon scores. Elias Diaz grounds out to second base. C.J. Cron out at second. Joshua Fuentes pinch-hitting for Tyler Kinley. Joshua Fuentes lines out to deep right field to Josh Rojas.

3 runs, 3 hits, 2 errors, 0 left on. Diamondbacks 6, Rockies 4.