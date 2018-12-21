Collins names Choice as Georgia Tech's running backs coach

ATLANTA (AP) — Tashard Choice is returning to Georgia Tech as running backs coach for Geoff Collins.

Collins, hired from Temple as the successor to Paul Johnson this month, named Choice to his staff on Friday.

Choice was a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference rushing leader and former NFL running back with the Dallas Cowboys and three other teams. He was an assistant coach at North Texas the last two seasons. Choice began his coaching career as an intern with the Cowboys in 2016.

Choice transferred from Oklahoma to Georgia Tech before running for 3,365 yards and 28 touchdowns in three seasons with the Yellow Jackets. He led the ACC in rushing in 2006 and 2007 and remains the only Georgia Tech player with two conference rushing titles.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25