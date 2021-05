PARMA, Italy (AP) — Italian wild card Flavio Cobolli saved three match points in his ATP Tour debut before completing a 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win over Marcos Giron in the first round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Cobolli is the youngest Italian in the top 500 of the rankings at No. 446. He was ranked No. 8 as a junior and won last year’s French Open boys’ doubles title with this week’s Geneva Open quarterfinalist Dominic Stricker.