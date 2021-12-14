Clippers beat Suns 111-95 in rematch of 2021 West finals BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer Dec. 14, 2021 Updated: Dec. 14, 2021 1:58 a.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) defends against Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) is defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less 5 of9
6 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) celebrates in the final seconds of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The Clippers won 111-95. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) and center Ivica Zubac (40) celebrate after a score during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Phoenix Suns center JaVale McGee (00) dunks during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. Ashley Landis/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris had season highs of 24 points and 11 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Clippers to a 111-95 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night in the teams’ first meeting since the Western Conference finals.
The Suns defeated the Clippers in six games last season to reach the NBA Finals, where they lost to Milwaukee. Phoenix has kept up the momentum this season, leading the West with a 21-5 record.