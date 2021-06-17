Clippers beat Jazz 119-111 to take series lead JOHN COON, Associated Press June 17, 2021 Updated: June 17, 2021 1:22 a.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Paul George scored 37 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a 119-111 victory over the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series Wednesday night.
Marcus Morris scored 25 points and Reggie Jackson added 22 for the Clippers. Los Angeles won its third straight game to push the top-seeded Jazz to the brink of elimination. The Clippers shot 51% from the field with Kawhi Leonard in the lineup.