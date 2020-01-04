Clippers' Paul George sits out because of tight hamstring

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George won't play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Memphis Grizzlies because of left hamstring tightness.

The team ruled him out before Saturday's day game at Staples Center. Coach Doc Rivers says it's possible George could return Sunday against the New York Knicks in the second game of a back-to-back, also a day game. After that, the Clippers are idle until hosting Golden State next Friday.

George got hurt during a 126-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Thursday. He finished with 12 points before leaving late in the second quarter and didn't return.

Also sitting out Saturday was guard Patrick Beverley, who missed his third straight game with a sprained right wrist. Rivers said he is close to returning.

It's been that kind of a season so far for the Clippers, who've had their full roster healthy and available for just one game. Injuries and load management, primarily involving Kawhi Leonard, have forced Rivers to juggle lineups, which has hampered developing team chemistry.

“I tell you why I think it hurts the most, the continuity that we need to be a champion, to me, is hard to work on or even have because you don't have time (together),” Rivers said. "I'm not worried about it yet, but it is actually on my mind for sure."

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports