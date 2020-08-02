Cleveland-Minnesota Runs

Twins first. Max Kepler doubles to deep right field. Jorge Polanco singles to shallow left field. Max Kepler scores. Nelson Cruz strikes out on a foul tip. Eddie Rosario lines out to right center field to Oscar Mercado.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 1, Indians 0.

Twins second. Mitch Garver homers to left field. Luis Arraez strikes out swinging. Miguel Sano strikes out swinging. Marwin Gonzalez flies out to deep center field to Oscar Mercado.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Twins 2, Indians 0.

Twins third. Byron Buxton called out on strikes. Max Kepler doubles to right field. Jorge Polanco called out on strikes. Nelson Cruz singles to shortstop. Max Kepler scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Indians 0.

Indians fourth. Cesar Hernandez doubles to deep right center field. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow left field, Jorge Polanco to Miguel Sano. Francisco Lindor singles to deep left field, tagged out at second, Eddie Rosario to Luis Arraez. Cesar Hernandez scores. Carlos Santana walks. Mike Freeman flies out to left field to Eddie Rosario.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Twins 3, Indians 1.