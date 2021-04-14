Cleveland-Chicago White Sox Runs

White sox first. Adam Eaton singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert singles to left field. Adam Eaton to second. Jose Abreu flies out to right field to Josh Naylor. Adam Eaton to third. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Luis Robert to third. Adam Eaton scores. Yermin Mercedes homers to left field. Yoan Moncada scores. Luis Robert scores. Zack Collins grounds out to first base, Cesar Hernandez to Yu Chang. Andrew Vaughn doubles to left field. Leury Garcia doubles to deep right field. Andrew Vaughn scores. Nick Madrigal singles to right center field. Leury Garcia scores. Adam Eaton hit by pitch. Nick Madrigal to second. Luis Robert flies out to deep center field to Jordan Luplow.

6 runs, 7 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 6, Indians 0.