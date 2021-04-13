Cleveland-Chicago White Sox Runs

Indians tenth. Josh Naylor reaches on catcher interference. Franmil Reyes to third. Interference error by Yasmani Grandal. Yu Chang pinch-hitting for Jake Bauers. Yu Chang flies out to shallow right field to Adam Eaton. Roberto Perez singles to shortstop. Josh Naylor to second. Franmil Reyes scores. Amed Rosario pinch-hitting for Andres Gimenez. Amed Rosario doubles to center field. Roberto Perez to third. Josh Naylor scores. Jordan Luplow pinch-hitting for Ben Gamel. Jordan Luplow strikes out swinging. Cesar Hernandez lines out to shallow center field to Nick Madrigal.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Indians 2, White sox 0.