Red sox first. Kyle Schwarber homers to center field. Rafael Devers grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Bobby Bradley. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Cal Quantrill to Bobby Bradley.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 1, Indians 0.

Red sox second. Hunter Renfroe flies out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario. Kevin Plawecki homers to left field. Bobby Dalbec flies out to shallow left field to Amed Rosario. Jack Lopez doubles to deep right center field. Jonathan Arauz grounds out to shortstop, Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 2, Indians 0.

Indians fourth. Jose Ramirez homers to right field. Franmil Reyes grounds out to second base, Jack Lopez to Bobby Dalbec. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging. Oscar Mercado strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 2, Indians 1.

Red sox fourth. Bobby Dalbec called out on strikes. Jack Lopez grounds out to second base, Andres Gimenez to Bobby Bradley. Jonathan Arauz homers to right field. Kyle Schwarber grounds out to shallow infield, Amed Rosario to Bobby Bradley.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Red sox 3, Indians 1.

Indians seventh. Oscar Mercado grounds out to shallow infield, Jack Lopez to Bobby Dalbec. Bobby Bradley singles to shallow right field. Austin Hedges homers to left field. Bobby Bradley scores. Andres Gimenez singles to first base. Myles Straw called out on strikes. Amed Rosario strikes out swinging.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Indians 3, Red sox 3.

Red sox seventh. Travis Shaw pinch-hitting for Jack Lopez. Travis Shaw walks. Jonathan Arauz doubles to deep left field. Danny Santana to third. Kyle Schwarber doubles to deep right center field. Jonathan Arauz scores. Danny Santana scores. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. J.D. Martinez strikes out swinging. Alex Verdugo is intentionally walked. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Alex Verdugo scores. Kyle Schwarber scores. Kevin Plawecki singles to deep left field. Bobby Dalbec walks. Kevin Plawecki to second. Danny Santana pinch-running for Travis Shaw. Danny Santana walks. Bobby Dalbec to second. Kevin Plawecki to third. Jonathan Arauz grounds out to shallow center field, Andres Gimenez to Bobby Bradley.

5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Red sox 8, Indians 3.

Indians eighth. Jose Ramirez grounds out to shallow right field, Danny Santana to Ryan Brasier. Franmil Reyes grounds out to second base, Rafael Devers to Danny Santana. Bradley Zimmer singles to shallow center field. Daniel Johnson pinch-hitting for Oscar Mercado. Daniel Johnson walks. Bradley Zimmer to second. Bobby Bradley singles to shallow left field. Daniel Johnson to second. Bradley Zimmer scores. Austin Hedges flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Indians 4.

Indians ninth. Andres Gimenez singles to deep right center field. Myles Straw flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Amed Rosario singles to center field. Andres Gimenez to second. Jose Ramirez singles. Amed Rosario to third. Andres Gimenez scores. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Bradley Zimmer strikes out swinging.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 8, Indians 5.