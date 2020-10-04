Recommended Video:

Cleveland 7 24 10 8 49
Dallas 14 0 0 24 38
First Quarter

Cle_Beckham 37 pass from Landry (Parkey kick), 12:13.

Dal_Lamb 43 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 9:53.

Dal_Cooper 20 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 2:08.

Second Quarter

Cle_Beckham 4 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 13:07.

Cle_Hooper 1 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 9:22.

Cle_Hunt 2 run (Parkey kick), 7:20.

Cle_FG Parkey 37, :00.

Third Quarter

Cle_Hunt 14 run (Parkey kick), 10:51.

Cle_FG Parkey 44, :40.

Fourth Quarter

Dal_Pollard 3 run (E.Elliott pass from Prescott), 12:24.

Dal_Schultz 26 pass from Prescott (Prescott run), 6:31.

Dal_Lamb 5 pass from Prescott (Cooper run), 3:42.

Cle_Beckham 50 run (Carlson run), 3:25.

A_25,021.

___

Cle Dal
First downs 33 35
Total Net Yards 508 566
Rushes-yards 40-307 18-85
Passing 201 481
Punt Returns 1-13 4-32
Kickoff Returns 4-81 4-87
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 20-31-0 41-58-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-1 3-21
Punts 4-42.8 3-44.3
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 5-40 6-65
Time of Possession 33:27 26:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cleveland, D.Johnson 13-95, Beckham 2-73, Hunt 11-71, Chubb 6-43, Hilliard 5-19, Mayfield 3-6. Dallas, Elliott 12-54, Pollard 3-16, Prescott 2-12, Lamb 1-3.

PASSING_Cleveland, Mayfield 19-30-0-165, Landry 1-1-0-37. Dallas, Prescott 41-58-1-502.

RECEIVING_Cleveland, Beckham 5-81, Landry 5-48, Hooper 5-34, Bryant 4-37, Hilliard 1-2. Dallas, Cooper 12-134, Elliott 8-71, Lamb 5-79, Schultz 4-72, Brown 4-43, C.Wilson 3-34, Gallup 2-29, Bell 2-24, Pollard 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.