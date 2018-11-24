CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Region I

Area

NRH Birdville 49, Abilene Cooper 14

Grapevine 47, Amarillo Caprock 28

Lubbock Coronado 41, Azle 34

Denton Ryan (11-0) vs. EP Del Valle (8-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Midland's Grande Stadium

Regional

NRH Birdville (11-1) vs. Grapevine (10-2), 4:30 p.m. Dec. 1, Frisco's Ford Center

Lubbock Coronado (10-2) vs. Denton Ryan-EP Del Valle winner, TBD

Region II

Area

Mansfield Timberview 45, Magnolia West 28

Dallas Highland Park (11-0) vs. College Station (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco ISD Stadium

Tyler (8-2) vs. Lancaster (7-3), 2 p.m. Saturday, Mesquite Memorial Stadium

Lufkin (10-1) vs. Frisco Lone Star (9-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Waco's McLane Stadium

Regional

Mansfield Timberview (7-5) vs. Dallas Highland Park-College Station winner, TBD

Tyler-Lancaster winner vs. Lufkin-Frisco Lone Star winner, TBD

Region III

Area

Georgetown 35, New Caney 32

Alvin Shadow Creek 21, Cedar Park 14

Hutto 28, Angleton 21

Richmond Foster 42, Manor 28

Regional

Georgetown (9-3) vs. Alvin Shadow Creek (12-0), 1 p.m. Dec. 1, Bryan's Green Stadium

Hutto (11-0) vs. Richmond Foster (8-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Waller

Region IV

Area

SA Wagner 56, CC Ray 17

CC Flour Bluff 35, SA Southwest 21

CC Memorial 58, San Antonio Harlan 21

Mission Memorial 48, San Antonio Veterans Memorial 23

Regional

SA Wagner (11-1) vs. CC Flour Bluff (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamodome

CC Memorial (12-0) vs. Mission Memorial (11-1), 8 p.m. Dec. 1, San Antonio's Alamodome

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Canyon Randall 38, EP Parkland 28

WF Rider 41, EP Andress 10

Lubbock Cooper 45, EP Austin 0

Justin Northwest 48, EP Burges 14

Regional

Canyon Randall (6-6) vs. WF Rider (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Childress

Lubbock Cooper (12-0) vs. Justin Northwest (10-2), 4 p.m. Friday, Abilene Christian University

Region II

Area

Aledo 62, Lucas Lovejoy 28

Dallas South Oak Cliff 48, Frisco 16

Frisco Reedy 52, Midlothian 29

Burleson Centennial 28, Corsicana 20

Regional

Aledo (12-0) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (11-0), TBD

Frisco Reedy (12-0) vs. Burleson Centennial (11-1), TBD

Region III

Area

Marshall 63, Nederland 24

Huntsville 34, Manvel 10

Fort Bend Marshall 49, A&M Consolidated 31

Port Neches-Groves 50, Lindale 28

Regional

Marshall (10-2) vs. Huntsville (11-1), 8 p.m. Dec. 1, Frisco's Ford Center

Fort Bend Marshall (12-0) vs. Port Neches-Groves (9-3), TBD

Region IV

Area

Leander Glenn (7-4) vs. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-3), 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Bastrop

Kerrville Tivy (10-1) vs. SA Southside (9-2), 6 p.m. Saturday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium

CC Calallen 63, SA Alamo Heights 35, OT

Brenham 42, Mission Sharyland 35, 2OT

Regional

Leander Glenn-Port Lavaca Calhoun winner vs. Kerrville Tivy-SA Southside winner, TBD

CC Calallen (11-1) vs. Brenham (8-4), TBD