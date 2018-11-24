CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Region I

Area

Hereford 57, Big Spring 13

Canyon 35, Seminole 21

Decatur 41, Andrews 28

WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. San Angelo Lake View (3-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium

Regional

Hereford (8-4) vs. Canyon (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Amarillo's Bivins Stadium

Decatur (6-6) vs. WF Hirschi-San Angelo Lake View winner, TBD

Region II

Area

Waco La Vega 68, Melissa 21

Paris 35, Kennedale 17

Argyle 52, China Spring 14

Celina 31, Stephenville 21

Regional

Waco La Vega (10-2) vs. Paris (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Frisco's Ford Center

Argyle (12-0) vs. Celina (7-4), time TBD Friday, Denton's Collins Complex

Region III

Area

Midlothian Heritage 49, Navasota 9

Carthage 46, Huffman Hargrave 0

Splendora (10-1) vs. Van (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches' Bryce Stadium

Henderson 41, Lumberton 0

Regional

Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Carthage (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center

Splendora-Van winner vs. Henderson (8-4), TBD

Region IV

Area

Sealy 56, Boerne 28

Liberty Hill 56, Gonzales 28

La Vernia 28, Lampasas 21

La Feria 49, Needville 34

Regional

Sealy (12-0) vs. Liberty Hill (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop

La Vernia (11-1) vs. La Feria (11-1), 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Region I

Area

Midland Greenwood 49, Vernon 0

Iowa Park 41, Levelland 28

Lubbock Estacado 46, Graham 30

Glen Rose 64, Dalhart 40

Regional

Midland Greenwood (10-2) vs. Iowa Park (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field

Lubbock Estacado (9-3) vs. Glen Rose (10-1), TBD

Region II

Area

Gilmer 24, Fairfield 14

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 24, Waco Connally 6

Pittsburg 36, Rusk 21

Lorena 51, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43

Regional

Gilmer (6-6) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium

Pittsburg (9-3) vs. Lorena (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royse City

Region III

Area

Jasper 13, Bellville 0

West Orange-Stark 21, Sweeny 3

Silsbee 56, Wharton 14

Giddings 21, Liberty 13

Regional

Jasper (12-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (8-4), TBD

Silsbee (8-4) vs. Giddings (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, New Caney

Region IV

Area

Cuero 56, Rio Hondo 0

CC West Oso 62, Llano 31

Rockport-Fulton 42, Crystal City 8

Geronimo Navarro 35, Raymondville 27

Regional

Cuero (11-1) vs. CC West Oso (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

Rockport-Fulton (8-4) vs. Geronimo Navarro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium