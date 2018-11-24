Class 4A Texas high school playoff scores, pairings
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Region I
Area
Hereford 57, Big Spring 13
Canyon 35, Seminole 21
Decatur 41, Andrews 28
WF Hirschi (9-2) vs. San Angelo Lake View (3-8), 2 p.m. Saturday, Abilene's Shotwell Stadium
Regional
Hereford (8-4) vs. Canyon (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Amarillo's Bivins Stadium
Decatur (6-6) vs. WF Hirschi-San Angelo Lake View winner, TBD
Region II
Area
Waco La Vega 68, Melissa 21
Paris 35, Kennedale 17
Argyle 52, China Spring 14
Celina 31, Stephenville 21
Regional
Waco La Vega (10-2) vs. Paris (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Frisco's Ford Center
Argyle (12-0) vs. Celina (7-4), time TBD Friday, Denton's Collins Complex
Region III
Area
Midlothian Heritage 49, Navasota 9
Carthage 46, Huffman Hargrave 0
Splendora (10-1) vs. Van (9-2), 7 p.m. Saturday, Nacogdoches' Bryce Stadium
Henderson 41, Lumberton 0
Regional
Midlothian Heritage (11-1) vs. Carthage (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Frisco's Ford Center
Splendora-Van winner vs. Henderson (8-4), TBD
Region IV
Area
Sealy 56, Boerne 28
Liberty Hill 56, Gonzales 28
La Vernia 28, Lampasas 21
La Feria 49, Needville 34
Regional
Sealy (12-0) vs. Liberty Hill (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Bastrop
La Vernia (11-1) vs. La Feria (11-1), 2 p.m. Dec. 1, Corpus Christi's Buc Stadium
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Region I
Area
Midland Greenwood 49, Vernon 0
Iowa Park 41, Levelland 28
Lubbock Estacado 46, Graham 30
Glen Rose 64, Dalhart 40
Regional
Midland Greenwood (10-2) vs. Iowa Park (7-5), 7 p.m. Friday, Lubbock's Lowrey Field
Lubbock Estacado (9-3) vs. Glen Rose (10-1), TBD
Region II
Area
Gilmer 24, Fairfield 14
Texarkana Pleasant Grove 24, Waco Connally 6
Pittsburg 36, Rusk 21
Lorena 51, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43
Regional
Gilmer (6-6) vs. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Allen's Eagle Stadium
Pittsburg (9-3) vs. Lorena (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, Royse City
Region III
Area
Jasper 13, Bellville 0
West Orange-Stark 21, Sweeny 3
Silsbee 56, Wharton 14
Giddings 21, Liberty 13
Regional
Jasper (12-0) vs. West Orange-Stark (8-4), TBD
Silsbee (8-4) vs. Giddings (11-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday, New Caney
Region IV
Area
Cuero 56, Rio Hondo 0
CC West Oso 62, Llano 31
Rockport-Fulton 42, Crystal City 8
Geronimo Navarro 35, Raymondville 27
Regional
Cuero (11-1) vs. CC West Oso (8-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Heroes Stadium
Rockport-Fulton (8-4) vs. Geronimo Navarro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday, San Antonio's Alamo Stadium