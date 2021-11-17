Clark, Warnock lead No. 8 Iowa past Southern, 87-67

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 16 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for her second career triple-double, McKenna Warnock had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 8 Iowa beat Southern 87-67 on Wednesday night.

Monika Czinano added 16 points and seven rebounds, and Tomi Taiwo scored 12 for the Hawkeyes (4-0). Czinano, who led the nation in field-goal percentage last season, was 6 of 8 from the field despite going scoreless in the first quarter.

Clark, a sophomore guard who was an Associated Press preseason All-American, struggled with her shooting, going just 2 of 9 overall, 1 of 6 on 3-pointers. But she was 11 of 12 on free throws.

Warnock, who opened the game with a 3-pointer, had eight points in Iowa's 14-3 run over the first 3:05 of the game.

Genovea Johnson led Southern (0-3) with 19 points. Kayla Watson had 12 points and Nakia Kincey had 10.

The Jaguars were called for 29 fouls and Iowa was 33 for 38 on free throws.

FAST STARTS

Iowa led 33-21 at the end of the first quarter and 55-37 at halftime. The Hawkeyes have had an average halftime lead of 20.5 points in the first four games.

ONE AWAY FROM 800

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder picked up her 799th career win. Bluder, in her 22nd season at Iowa, can become the 14th NCAA Division I coach to reach 800 wins on Sunday against Drake. Bluder was Drake's coach for 10 seasons before coming to Iowa.

BIG PICTURE

Southern's physical play never let the Hawkeyes get into an offensive rhythm. Turnovers continue to be a problem for Iowa, which has had 66 over the first four games. The Hawkeyes had 18 in this game. Iowa was just 6 of 23 on 3-pointers, 1 of 15 in the second half.

UP NEXT

Southern: At Iowa State on Sunday.

Iowa: Hosts Drake on Sunday.