Cisse, Anderson lead Oklahoma State past West Virginia 81-58 Feb. 12, 2022 Updated: Feb. 12, 2022 5:15 p.m.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Moussa Cisse finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Avery Anderson III scored 18 to power Oklahoma State to an 81-58 romp over West Virginia on Saturday.
Cisse sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor for the Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12 Conference) on the way to his third double-double of the season. Anderson was 10 of 12 at the free-throw line and added seven boards. Bryce Thompson scored 13.