Marlins first. Miguel Rojas grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto. Jazz Chisholm Jr. lines out to deep right center field to Nick Castellanos. Jesus Aguilar singles to center field. Jesus Sanchez homers to right field. Jesus Aguilar scores. Brian Anderson grounds out to shallow infield, Eugenio Suarez to Joey Votto.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Marlins 2, Reds 0.