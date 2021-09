Cubs first. Rafael Ortega reaches on error. Fielding error by Asdrubal Cabrera. Frank Schwindel singles to shallow left field. Rafael Ortega to second. Ian Happ homers to center field. Frank Schwindel scores. Rafael Ortega scores. Willson Contreras called out on strikes. Patrick Wisdom pops out to Asdrubal Cabrera. Jason Heyward called out on strikes.

3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Cubs 3, Reds 0.

Reds sixth. Tyler Stephenson walks. Nick Castellanos doubles to right field. Tyler Stephenson to third. Eugenio Suarez hit by pitch. Asdrubal Cabrera hit by pitch. Eugenio Suarez to second. Nick Castellanos to third. Tyler Stephenson scores. Nick Castellanos scores. Kyle Farmer strikes out swinging. Tyler Naquin pinch-hitting for Aristides Aquino. Tyler Naquin lines out to first base to Frank Schwindel. Max Schrock pinch-hitting for Delino DeShields. Max Schrock doubles to left field. Asdrubal Cabrera to third. Eugenio Suarez scores. Mike Moustakas pinch-hitting for Sonny Gray. Mike Moustakas pops out to shallow infield to Frank Schwindel.

3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Reds 3, Cubs 3.

Cubs eighth. Alfonso Rivas pinch-hitting for Scott Effross. Alfonso Rivas singles to right field. Rafael Ortega flies out to right field to Nick Castellanos. Frank Schwindel singles to shallow right field. Alfonso Rivas scores. Ian Happ lines out to second base to Kyle Farmer. Willson Contreras singles to shallow center field. Frank Schwindel to second. Patrick Wisdom lines out to center field to Tyler Naquin.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Cubs 4, Reds 3.