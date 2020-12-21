Cin_FG Seibert 34, 5:12. Drive: 6 plays, 4 yards, 4:04. Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

Cin_Bernard 4 run (Seibert kick), 12:05. Drive: 7 plays, 38 yards, 3:44. Key Plays: Finley 14 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-3; Finley 8 pass to Higgins on 3rd-and-5. Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 0.

Cin_Bernard 14 pass from Finley (Seibert kick), 4:20. Drive: 3 plays, 26 yards, 1:32. Key Plays: Alexander 21 interception return to Pittsburgh 26; Bernard 11 run. Cincinnati 17, Pittsburgh 0.

Third Quarter

Pit_D.Johnson 23 pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick), 12:07. Drive: 4 plays, 67 yards, 1:27. Key Play: Roethlisberger 37 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-3. Cincinnati 17, Pittsburgh 7.

Pit_FG Boswell 25, 5:27. Drive: 10 plays, 67 yards, 5:00. Key Plays: Snell 29 run; Snell 13 run. Cincinnati 17, Pittsburgh 10.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_Finley 23 run (Seibert kick), 11:21. Drive: 9 plays, 80 yards, 5:54. Key Plays: Finley 10 pass to Green; Finley 8 run on 3rd-and-5. Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 10.

Pit_Snell 1 run (Boswell kick), 5:32. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 5:49. Key Plays: Roethlisberger 21 pass to Smith-Schuster on 3rd-and-6; Roethlisberger 14 pass to Snell; Roethlisberger 8 pass to Claypool on 3rd-and-4; Jackson 11-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 4th-and-4. Cincinnati 24, Pittsburgh 17.

Cin_FG Seibert 33, :12. Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 1:40. Cincinnati 27, Pittsburgh 17.

A_10,249.

___

Pit Cin FIRST DOWNS 12 13 Rushing 5 7 Passing 6 6 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 4-16 4-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 1-2 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 244 230 Total Plays 62 56 Avg Gain 3.9 4.1 NET YARDS RUSHING 86 152 Rushes 23 41 Avg per rush 3.7 3.7 NET YARDS PASSING 158 78 Sacked-Yds lost 1-12 2-11 Gross-Yds passing 170 89 Completed-Att. 20-38 7-13 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 4.1 5.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-4-4 6-5-5 PUNTS-Avg. 6-52.2 7-45.6 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 49 38 Punt Returns 3-19 2-17 Kickoff Returns 1-30 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 1-21 PENALTIES-Yds 4-30 2-16 FUMBLES-Lost 3-2 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 27:57 32:03

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Pittsburgh, Snell 18-84, McFarland 1-5, Samuels 1-4, Roethlisberger 2-(minus 1), Claypool 1-(minus 6). Cincinnati, Bernard 25-83, Finley 10-47, Perine 4-14, T.Williams 2-8.

PASSING_Pittsburgh, Roethlisberger 20-38-1-170. Cincinnati, Finley 7-13-0-89.

RECEIVING_Pittsburgh, Johnson 8-59, Claypool 3-54, Snell 3-23, Smith-Schuster 3-15, Samuels 1-12, McFarland 1-9, McCloud 1-(minus 2). Cincinnati, Higgins 3-31, Green 2-40, Bernard 1-14, Sample 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 3-19. Cincinnati, Erickson 2-17.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Pittsburgh, McCloud 1-30. Cincinnati, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Pittsburgh, Fitzpatrick 6-1-0, Heyward 4-3-0, Williamson 4-3-0, T.Watt 4-0-1, Tuitt 3-2-1, Highsmith 3-2-0, Allen 2-4-0, Alualu 2-3-0, Edmunds 2-1-0, Hilton 2-1-0, Haden 2-0-0, Nelson 2-0-0. Cincinnati, Alexander 6-0-0, Bell 5-2-0, Bynes 4-5-0, Bates 4-1-0, Phillips 4-0-0, Pratt 3-3-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Lawson 2-0-1, Daniels 1-1-0, Bledsoe 1-0-0, Hunt 1-0-0, Covington 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Pittsburgh, None. Cincinnati, Alexander 1-21.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Cincinnati, Seibert 55.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee John Hussey, Ump Mark Pellis, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Frank LeBlanc, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ Dominique Pender, BJ Steve Patrick, Replay Kevin Stine.