Chris Long earns Payton Man Of Year for community service

ATLANTA (AP) — Eagles defensive lineman Chris Long has won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year for his outstanding community service.

Long, the son of Hall of Famer Howie Long, founded the Chris Long Foundation in 2015, and tasked it with four missions: clean water, military appreciation, combating homelessness and serving young people.

Then, last season, Long donated his entire salary to support education in cities where he has played — St. Louis, Boston and Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, Long climbed Mount Kilimanjaro with other NFL players and some U.S. military veterans to raise money to build clean water wells for East Africa.

