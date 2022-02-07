China's Gu nearly blows big air trials, locked in for finals JAKE SEINER, AP Sports Writer Feb. 7, 2022 Updated: Feb. 7, 2022 12:23 a.m.
1 of10 Eileen Gu of China loses her ski during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Eileen Gu of China competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 Eileen Gu of China competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 Eileen Gu of China competes during the women's freestyle skiing Big Air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less 5 of10
6 of10 Daniel Bacher of Austria trains ahead of the men's freestyle skiing big air qualification round of the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing. Matt Slocum/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 Two workers work around the kicker before a training session for the freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 Austria's Lara Wolf trains for the women's freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Britain's James Woods trains for the men's freestyle skiing big air competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. Jae C. Hong/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10
BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu's goal of three Olympic medals nearly blew off in the wind.
The American-born freestyle skier who spurned Team USA for China ahead of the Beijing Games risked missing the finals in women's big air Monday when she lost a ski on her second run and crashed into do-or-die position entering Round 3.