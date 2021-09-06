Chiefs still missing Mathieu to COVID as Week 1 work begins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs remained without All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu after his positive test for COVID-19 as the two-time defending AFC champions began preparing Monday for their season opener against the Cleveland Browns.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that Mathieu, who was vaccinated against the virus, remained in the league's protocol, which means he had yet to return two negative tests taken 24 hours apart. That is the requirement for vaccinated players who are asymptomatic to return to their teams under the NFL rules released in July.