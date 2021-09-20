Chiefs defense exposed by Jackson, Ravens in 36-35 defeat DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Sep. 20, 2021 Updated: Sep. 20, 2021 6:51 p.m.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It was only fitting that the Baltimore Ravens would put away a comeback win over the Chiefs by running Lamar Jackson right up the middle when Kansas City needed a fourth-down stop to get the ball back.
The Chiefs knew it was coming; the Ravens had been doing it all game.