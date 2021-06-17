Chicago tops Connecticut 81-75 for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper had 18 points and eight rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 12 points with 10 assists and four steals, and the Chicago Sky beat the Connecticut Sun 81-75 on Thursday night for their fourth straight win.

Chicago trailed 40-31 early in the third quarter before taking the lead, 49-47, on Diamond DeShields' 3-pointer with 2:27 remaining in the third. The Sky scored the first six points of the fourth for a double-digit lead.