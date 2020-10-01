Chicago White Sox-Oakland Runs

White sox second. Luis Robert homers to center field. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging. Adam Engel called out on strikes. Nick Madrigal singles to center field. Tim Anderson doubles to deep right field. Nick Madrigal to third. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jose Abreu grounds out to third base, Jake Lamb to Matt Olson.

1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 1, Athletics 0.

White sox third. Eloy Jimenez doubles to deep left center field. Yoan Moncada flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano. Luis Robert singles to center field, advances to 2nd. James McCann scores. Nomar Mazara doubles to deep left field. Luis Robert scores. Adam Engel called out on strikes. Nick Madrigal pops out to shallow center field to Tommy La Stella.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Athletics 0.

Athletics fourth. Khris Davis grounds out to first base to Jose Abreu. Robbie Grossman walks. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy homers to left field. Robbie Grossman scores. Tommy La Stella walks. Marcus Semien doubles. Tommy La Stella to third. Chad Pinder is intentionally walked. Mark Canha walks. Chad Pinder to second. Marcus Semien to third. Tommy La Stella scores. Matt Olson walks. Mark Canha to second. Chad Pinder to third. Marcus Semien scores. Khris Davis flies out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara.

4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Athletics 4, White sox 3.

White sox fifth. James McCann lines out to right field to Mark Canha. Yoan Moncada singles to center field. Luis Robert strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara singles to right center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Adam Engel pops out to shallow center field to Tommy La Stella.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Athletics 4.

Athletics fifth. Robbie Grossman lines out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Ramon Laureano strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy walks. Tommy La Stella reaches on catcher interference. Sean Murphy to second. Interference error by Yasmani Grandal. Marcus Semien walks. Tommy La Stella to second. Sean Murphy to third. Chad Pinder singles to left field. Marcus Semien to second. Tommy La Stella scores. Sean Murphy scores. Mark Canha lines out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara.

2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 2 left on. Athletics 6, White sox 4.