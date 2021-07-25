Chicago White Sox-Milwaukee Runs

White sox second. Yoan Moncada singles. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shortstop. Yoan Moncada out at second. Brian Goodwin walks. Leury Garcia singles to right field. Brian Goodwin to second. Seby Zavala singles to shallow center field, advances to 2nd. Leury Garcia to third. Brian Goodwin scores. Lance Lynn singles to shallow right field. Seby Zavala scores. Leury Garcia scores. Tim Anderson lines out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Brewers 0.