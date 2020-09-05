Chicago White Sox-Kansas City Runs

White sox first. Tim Anderson singles to shallow right field. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow center field. Tim Anderson to second. Jose Abreu grounds out to shallow left field, Maikel Franco to Hunter Dozier. Edwin Encarnacion out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Edward Olivares. Yoan Moncada to third. Tim Anderson scores. Luis Robert lines out to shallow infield to Brady Singer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 1, Royals 0.

White sox second. Eloy Jimenez singles to shallow right field. James McCann singles to shortstop. Eloy Jimenez to second. Nomar Mazara strikes out swinging. Nick Madrigal singles to second base. James McCann to third. Eloy Jimenez scores. Fielding error by Edward Olivares. Tim Anderson called out on strikes. Yoan Moncada hit by pitch. Nick Madrigal to second. Jose Abreu lines out to second base to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 3 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. White sox 2, Royals 0.

Royals second. Alex Gordon walks. Edward Olivares strikes out swinging. Nicky Lopez grounds out to shallow infield, Nick Madrigal to Jose Abreu. Alex Gordon to third. Adalberto Mondesi singles to right field. Alex Gordon scores. Meibrys Viloria strikes out on a foul tip.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 2, Royals 1.

White sox fourth. James McCann grounds out to second base to Hunter Dozier. Nomar Mazara singles to third base. Nick Madrigal singles to shallow center field. Nomar Mazara to third. Tim Anderson out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Whit Merrifield. Nomar Mazara scores. Yoan Moncada pops out to shallow left field to Maikel Franco.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 3, Royals 1.

Royals fourth. Maikel Franco walks. Alex Gordon singles to right field. Maikel Franco to third. Edward Olivares reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Alex Gordon to second. Maikel Franco scores. Nicky Lopez pops out to Jose Abreu. Adalberto Mondesi singles to second base. Edward Olivares to third. Alex Gordon scores. Meibrys Viloria walks. Whit Merrifield pops out to shallow infield to Tim Anderson. Hunter Dozier grounds out to third base, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. White sox 3, Royals 3.

White sox fifth. Jose Abreu strikes out swinging. Edwin Encarnacion walks. Luis Robert lines out to deep center field to Edward Olivares. Eloy Jimenez singles to center field. Edwin Encarnacion to third. James McCann grounds out to shortstop, Maikel Franco to Hunter Dozier.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Royals 3.

White sox sixth. Nomar Mazara singles to center field. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield. Nomar Mazara out at second. Tim Anderson singles to right field. Yoan Moncada walks. Jose Abreu doubles to deep center field. Yoan Moncada scores. Tim Anderson scores. Edwin Encarnacion lines out to left field to Alex Gordon.

2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 6, Royals 3.

White sox seventh. Luis Robert singles to left center field. Eloy Jimenez doubles to deep center field. Luis Robert scores. James McCann strikes out swinging. Nomar Mazara grounds out to shallow infield, Hunter Dozier to Kyle Zimmer. Eloy Jimenez to third. Nick Madrigal grounds out to shallow infield to Kyle Zimmer.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 7, Royals 3.

Royals ninth. Hunter Dozier grounds out to shallow left field, Yoan Moncada to Jose Abreu. Jorge Soler lines out to deep right field to Nomar Mazara. Maikel Franco singles to right field. Alex Gordon walks. Maikel Franco to second. Edward Olivares singles to center field. Alex Gordon to second. Maikel Franco scores. Ryan McBroom pinch-hitting for Nicky Lopez. Ryan McBroom grounds out to shallow infield, James McCann to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 7, Royals 4.