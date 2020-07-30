Chicago White Sox-Cleveland Runs

White sox ninth. Tim Anderson doubles to deep center field. Yoan Moncada walks. Jose Abreu hit by pitch. Yoan Moncada to second. Tim Anderson to third. Yasmani Grandal out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Domingo Santana. Tim Anderson scores. Edwin Encarnacion reaches on catcher interference. Jose Abreu to second. Yoan Moncada to third. Interference error by Beau Taylor. Eloy Jimenez out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Oscar Mercado. Ryan Goins to second. Jose Abreu to third. Yoan Moncada scores. Luis Robert singles to center field. Ryan Goins scores. Jose Abreu scores. Leury Garcia flies out to center field to Oscar Mercado.

4 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. White sox 4, Indians 0.