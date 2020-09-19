Chicago White Sox-Cincinnati Runs

Reds first. Shogo Akiyama grounds out to second base, Nick Madrigal to Jose Abreu. Nick Castellanos homers. Joey Votto singles to shallow infield. Eugenio Suarez lines out to deep center field to Luis Robert. Mike Moustakas pops out to Jose Abreu.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 1, White sox 0.

Reds third. Tucker Barnhart homers. Shogo Akiyama grounds out to shallow center field, Yolmer Sanchez to Jose Abreu. Nick Castellanos flies out to deep left field to Eloy Jimenez. Joey Votto homers to center field. Eugenio Suarez walks. Mike Moustakas walks. Eugenio Suarez to second. Jesse Winker homers to center field. Mike Moustakas scores. Eugenio Suarez scores. Brian Goodwin flies out to center field to Luis Robert.

5 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Reds 6, White sox 0.

White sox sixth. Nick Madrigal doubles to shallow right field. Yasmani Grandal walks. Jose Abreu hit by pitch. Yasmani Grandal to second. Nick Madrigal to third. Eloy Jimenez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Jose Abreu out at second. Yasmani Grandal to third. Nick Madrigal scores. Edwin Encarnacion grounds out to shallow infield, Tyler Mahle to Joey Votto. Eloy Jimenez to second. Yoan Moncada walks. Luis Robert strikes out swinging.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Reds 6, White sox 1.

Reds seventh. Shogo Akiyama walks. Nick Castellanos lines out to deep center field to Luis Robert. Joey Votto doubles to deep left field. Shogo Akiyama scores. Eugenio Suarez strikes out swinging. Mike Moustakas flies out to deep center field to Luis Robert.

1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Reds 7, White sox 1.